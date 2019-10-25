Makeup artist Noreen Taylor discusses career, advice, digital age

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Makeup artist Noreen Taylor chatted with Digital Journal about her career in cosmetics, proud moments, as well as being a makeup artist in the digital age. She also offered advice for young and aspiring makeup artists. On her proudest professional moments, Taylor said, "Some of the proudest moments in my profession was when I created an organic and chemical cosmetic line out of becoming ill from my cosmetics in my makeup kit. I had learned that women used 12 products that contain over 1,000 chemicals and men use six products a day that contain over 600 chemicals. I was on toxic overload and I started to make cosmetics in my kitchen." Taylor continued, "I had a lucrative wedding business on the East Coast. I worked with many well-known photographers and wedding planners. I began using my line on their clients and got very positive feedback on what I was making. I then took my formulas to a manufacturer and that is how Donore Cosmetics was born." "I had bridal clients that encouraged me to get on a plane and go to Hollywood with my cosmetic line," she said. "That I focused so much on making others look beautiful, I didn't know my own value. Through the encouragement, I set up to do my very first gifting suite with Disney and Nickelodeon." "With the connections that I made from my presence in them, I started getting involved daytime Emmy community," she said. "This is where I made connections that were influential to my career in introducing me to Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews of LANY Entertainment. Gregori and Kristos gave me a chance to be part of some pretty amazing projects that give me the opportunity to advance my career as a make up artist. To be able to be part of The Bay, the hit digital drama series, as well as their new digital On her daily motivations, Taylor said, "Every day, I am motivated to be the best I can be, make people smile, educate them on beauty, and most of all, to be proactive to make long term business relationships." Digital age On being a makeup artist in this digital age, she responded, "Being a makeup artist in this digital age has taught me I can take any challenge as an artist. This has opened the doors for me to not only be an editorial make up artist but now move my artistry to TV. I can really show my skills as an artist as well as use and promote my organic cosmetic line Donore Cosmetics." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a makeup artist, she said, "I'm very old school when it comes to my make up artistry. I am not a fan of altering your image with software. There are techniques in makeup you can use to hide flaws. These days, people alter themselves so much with software that they are unrecognizable in person. It's kinda like a fake reality." For young and aspiring makeup artists, she encouraged them to "take classes." "Knowledge is power, set goals and manifest your career. Always be positive and aspiring to others," she said. On the key to longevity as a makeup artist, she said, "The key to longevity as a makeup artist is to really love what you do. When your job does not feel like a job, that is when you know you will be successful because you really enjoy what you do." To learn more about Donore Cosmetics, check out their "What I love the most about being a makeup artist was being able to make women look picture perfect like the models in magazines," she said. "I always had a passion for making other women even men feel good about themselves through cosmetics. Seeing others smile and have a positive image of themselves. 