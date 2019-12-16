Caving in to pressure from One Million Moms, a division of the conservative American Family Association that defines its mission as to “fight against indecency,” the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, withdrew two commercials
showing A same-sex couple kissing at the altar.
Family-friendly Hallmark, responding to the initial petition from the conservative group, pulled the commercials made by the wedding company Zola, saying that the network had felt the ads were too controversial and distracting. Zola had originally submitted six ads, with four of them showing same-sex couples getting married and two ads featuring heterosexual couples at the altar.
Hallmark pulled the four ads with same-sex couples and continued to run the two with heterosexual couples, but Zola pulled those. Zola's chief marketing officer, Mike Chi, told the New York Times
he was surprised by the move: "All kisses, couples, and marriages are equal celebrations of love and we will no longer be advertising on Hallmark," he said.
Hallmark reverses course
The earlier decision by Crown Media, Hallmark's parent company, to pull the ads was met with outrage by millions of people online - including prominent LGBTQ celebrities - and led to calls to boycott Hallmark in the middle of its popular Christmas movie season.
Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner criticized the move and the boycott led to the hashtag #BoycottHallmarkChannel
trending on Twitter at one point.
On Sunday, Hallmark took to Twitter and admitted it had made a mistake. In a statement - the president and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Mike Perry, wrote the team was "truly sorry" for the move.
"The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision," he said. "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused."
Zola, the wedding company that made the ads was also relieved at Hallmark's decision. In an email, according to ABC News,
the company said it would be in touch with Hallmark “regarding a potential return to advertising.”
The company's chief marketing officer, Mike Chi, said in a statement that Zola was "deeply troubled when Hallmark rejected our commercials for featuring a lesbian couple celebrating their marriage, and are relieved to see that decision was reversed."