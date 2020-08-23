Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Lifestyle Teen Australian entrepreneur Taylor Reilly chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his e-commerce store with Lachlan Delchau-Jones, making headlines in Australia and being an entrepreneur in the digital age. "The silver lining from a business perspective in this pandemic is that it really shows that people need to adapt to a digital environment," he said. "We've seen so many businesses suffer over the last six months because of their inability to move online. The pandemic has also shown that people shouldn't rely on one source of income anymore. Having just a 9 to 5 job can be considered risky as one day it's there and the next it could be gone; the moral of the story would be to diversify." Their story has been featured on such media outlets as News.com.au, Daily Mail UK and Australia. "I'm very grateful to have received the amount of coverage on my story as we did. It has opened up a lot of new opportunities for myself and 'Lachie.' Now, we are going to be moving onto much bigger projects," he exclaimed. On being an entrepreneur in the digital age, he said, "It actually feels quite easy. To be an entrepreneur these days all you really need is a laptop and a tonne of motivation! With the introduction of websites such as Shopify there has never been an easier time to start your own business." For young and aspiring entrepreneurs, he said, "My best piece of advice for young aspiring entrepreneurs is to simply just get started. Most people hesitate when in reality the hardest part is just taking the leap and getting your hands in the mud. My approach has always been to just start and work out the problems as I go rather than have everything figured out before I start." Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I've worked a handful of 9 to 5 jobs in my time and nothing motivates me more to work for myself than that. What I can equate it to is, you only have one life, why spend 50 years of life working for someone else and making their business great. Start being the main character in your life." On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success to me really just equates to happiness. If I wake up everyday doing something that I feel fulfilled by, that to me is success." To learn more about Australian entrepreneur Taylor Reilly, check out his

Reilly started an e-commerce store for selling craft products for families to do at home. "I saw a real hole in the market during the start of the pandemic, this was something Lachie and I jumped on fairly quickly and took the opportunity. It was a very interesting Niche, in the 28 days we ran the store we managed to accrue over $70,000 in sales," he said. 