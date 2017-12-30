Email
article image'Blessing of the Waters' to take place at Argyle Park in Babylon

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
Babylon - On January 7, the "Blessing of the Waters" will take place in Babylon on Long Island, which is hosted by the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
This religious event will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Argyle Park in Babylon on Long Island. Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis, is the presiding priest of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
In the Greek faith, the "Blessing of the Waters" commemorates the baptism of Christ. "May we too partake of God's grace for His protection, peace and the granting of health," the church staff hosted on their Facebook page. This event coincides with the Feast of St. John the Baptist.
This past June, as Digital Journal reported, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Babylon hosted its 2017 Greek festival.
On July 21, 2015, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church suffered a devastating fire.
For more information on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Babylon, check out their official Facebook page, and website.
