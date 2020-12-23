Email
article imageAlex Crockford graces 'Men's Fitness' Magazine January 2021 cover

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Lifestyle
Fitness trainer, social influencer, and digital content producer Alex Crockford has a major reason to be proud. He is gracing the cover of "Men's Fitness UK" in its January 2021 issue.
In a post on social media, Crockford expressed that he is honored and proud that he is the New Year's cover model for "Men's Fitness UK."
"I am so grateful for these cool moments along my journey, and it motivates me further to continue my passion every single day," he said, prior to adding that his passion is to inspire and to motivate others.
He recalled dreaming of being a fitness cover model, and now, that this dream has come to fruition, he acknowledged that it still blows his mind.
Crockford also extended his support to his fans and supporters. "Things like this wouldn't happen without your support so thank you so much #CrockFitCommunity," he exclaimed. "What a great way to finish the year."
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Alex Crockford back in October of 2020. He opened up about being a personal trainer in the digital age and he shared his daily motivations.
Freddie, @fitnessfreddie
To learn more about fitness model, trainer, and social influencer Alex Crockford, follow him on Instagram and his official homepage.
