article image2018 Peace Day celebration to take place in Rockville, Maryland

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
Rockville - On Saturday, July 14, 2018, the annual "Peace Day" celebration will take place in Rockville, Maryland, in memory of Mattie J.T. Stepanek.
This event is honoring the birthday of the late poet and peacemaker Mattie J.T. Stepanek. In his short, but prolific life, Mattie had published seven best-selling books of poetry and essays of peace. He was an advocate of peace and a motivational speaker, who was a firm believer that "peace is possible."
In "Peace Day," families and children come together, as well as police officers, firefighters, teachers and other community leaders. It will be a day of music, dancing, arts and crafts, face painting, activities, food, cake and conversation. The outdoor program will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with indoor fun activities continuing until 7 p.m. A portion of the food and drink sales benefit the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Foundation.
Entertainment will be courtesy of Mix 107.3 and Jimmy Alexander, ZamDance, coupled with the Irish folk music of The Black and Tan Band, and Kick's Karate, among others.
The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award is given in his memory at the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) GALA in New York. This year's recipient of the coveted award went to The Who front-man Roger Daltrey, CBE.
To learn more about the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Foundation, visit their official homepage.
For more information on the 2018 "Peace Day" celebration, check out its official website.
