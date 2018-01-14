Wantagh
-
On January 27, 2018, the 13th Annual James D. McNaughton Fund will take place at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, in honor of an American hero.
Army Staff Sgt. James D. McNaughton was the first NYPD cop that was killed in Iraq. He died on August 2, 2005, at the age of 27, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
This year will mark the 13th annual tribute to Jimmy, where they will honor his life, as well as all the troops that are serving or have served the United States of America. There will be food, drinks and great prizes at Mulcahy's. For more information, visit the venue's official homepage.
The James McNaughton Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization that donates proceeds to many charities such as the Centereach High School Scholarship Fund, The Wounded Warrior Project and the Northport P.T.S.D. Veterans Association, among others. The money is raised from donations and various fund-raisers that are held in his name.
Tribute bands Plunge and Drop Dead Sexy, as well as The NY Shields, Pipes & Drums will provide the musical entertainment for the event.
To learn more about the life of Jimmy McNaughton, visit his official website, and Twitter page.