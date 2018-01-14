Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image13th Annual James D. McNaughton benefit hosted at Mulcahy's

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
Wantagh - On January 27, 2018, the 13th Annual James D. McNaughton Fund will take place at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, in honor of an American hero.
Army Staff Sgt. James D. McNaughton was the first NYPD cop that was killed in Iraq. He died on August 2, 2005, at the age of 27, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
This year will mark the 13th annual tribute to Jimmy, where they will honor his life, as well as all the troops that are serving or have served the United States of America. There will be food, drinks and great prizes at Mulcahy's. For more information, visit the venue's official homepage.
The James McNaughton Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization that donates proceeds to many charities such as the Centereach High School Scholarship Fund, The Wounded Warrior Project and the Northport P.T.S.D. Veterans Association, among others. The money is raised from donations and various fund-raisers that are held in his name.
Tribute bands Plunge and Drop Dead Sexy, as well as The NY Shields, Pipes & Drums will provide the musical entertainment for the event.
To learn more about the life of Jimmy McNaughton, visit his official website, and Twitter page.
More about James D McNaughton, mulcahy's, Nypd, Army
 
Latest News
Top News
Abbas calls Trump's peace efforts 'slap of the century'
Segway Robotics' Loomo want to be your mobile companion Special
Most auto executives see fuel cells not batteries for future EVs
Bringing restaurant-as-a-service to London Special
Op-Ed: Dogecoin founder claims 2017 was worst year yet for cryptocoins
Steve Como talks All The Blink Things, future plans for 2018 Special
Review: Carrie Underwood and Ludacris inspirational on 'The Champion' Special
Trump says immigration deal 'probably dead'
Turkish passenger plane skids off runway onto seaside cliff
New AI system for lung cancer and heart disease