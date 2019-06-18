The WHO briefing discussed which countries are tracking antibiotic usage and limiting the use of the antibiotics most at risk of resistance. The new goals for AWaRe follow on a report on the continued global threat of antimicrobial resistant organisms
. The new tool and country goals are also to be featured at the Second Ministerial Conference on antimicrobial resistance,
which is set to take place in the Netherlands on June 19-20.
In order to accelerate action against antimicrobial resistance, WHO will call on all United Nations member countries to adopt AWaRe (the 'adopt aware' campaign). This is a WHO tool to help contain antimicrobial resistance, improve antibiotic treatment and preserve the most precious antibiotics. The initiative follows on from the Sixty-eight World Health Assembly which endorsed a global action plan to tackle antimicrobial resistance
.
Antimicrobial Resistance
(AMR) is the ability of microorganisms to resist antimicrobial treatments, especially antibiotics. The issue of antimicrobial resistance is a major health concern, and it is estimated that some 700,000 people die each year
due to drug-resistant diseases. This includes 230,000 people who die from multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.
The global audio streaming event was delivered by Mariângela Simão, Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines, WH) and Hanan Balkhy, Assistant Director General for Antimicrobial Resistance, WHO. Central to the strategy is raising awareness of antimicrobial resistance and seeking behavioural change through public communication programs.