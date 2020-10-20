Email
article imageTelemedicine is helping doctors to address the COVID-19 crisis

By Tim Sandle     48 mins ago in Health
Telemedicine is one of the fastest growing areas of healthcare. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the number of Americans participating in at least one telemedicine visit has increased from 14 percent to 57 percent.
These figures are drawn from the Joint Commission (TJC). The organization has released a Quick Safety alert on telemedicine and telehealth care. In addition to the usage figures, the report finds that telemedicine projected to account for 20 percent of medical visits in 2020. The need to maintain social distancing under the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the key drivers for this form of digital transformation of healthcare delivery.
These data indicate that telemedicine market continues to expand and part of this expansion has been fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic. Charting this growth surge, ResearchMoz has issued a report entitled "Global Telemedicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026". This report presents market dynamics.
In terms of market growth, UAB has partnered with a St. Louis-based company to boost its telemedicine capabilities in the ICU realm in the U.S. This extends telemedicine into new territory, moving beyond the more straightforward consultation to more serious types of illnesses.
There are numerous forms of telemedicine emerging, including:
Teleconsultation
Telecardiology
Teleradiology
Telepathology
Teledermatology
Tele Home health
Teleoncology
Emergency Medication
There are also different mechanisms for delivering these types of services and for holding data. These include web-based, cloud-based and on-premise solutions.
Some limitations remain, including patient populations who are not technologically capable; limited access to technological devices or connectivity issues; and problems monitoring the quality and safety of telehealth.
More about telemedicine, Covid19, TeleHealth
 
