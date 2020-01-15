The largest and very important organ of the human body is the skin, although it is often overlooked when it comes to discussions about health. The skin has up to seven layers of ectodermal tissue and guards the underlying muscles
, bones, ligaments and internal organs. Keeping skin healthy
is important for protecting the body and for functions like temperature regulation, as well as avoiding skin cancer through excessive exposure to sunlight.
The skin is also rarely at the forefront when medical applications of artificial intelligence are discussed. The skincare company Beiersdorf
is one of the most advanced companies in the world and it is one of the leaders in the field in innovation. For example, the company has pioneered skincare imaging and wearables, partnering with the leaders in the field and published innovative work in relation to artificial intelligence. .
Beiersdorf has announced
a new project where it it will use artificial intelligence to accelerate the discovery of novel and safe active ingredients. The new molecules for a specific skin indication are to be generated and analyzed
using next-generation artificial intelligence developed by the AI company Insilico Medicine
.
As an example of the types of research areas, and how AI can offer new insights, Insilico Medicine published a proof-of-concept study in generative chemistry in the journal Nature Biotechnology
. This was a paper titled
"Deep learning enables rapid identification of potent DDR1 kinase inhibitors." This focused on identifying inhibitors against a kinase target implicated in fibrosis and other diseases.
Outlining the new project
, Dr. May Shana’a, Senior Corporate Vice President, Research and Development, at Beiersdorf states: "As part of our Open Innovation culture, we are always looking for new technologies and partners with strengths that complement ours. We are delighted to now be working with Insilico Medicine as a veritable expert when it comes to artificial intelligence."
He adds: "We are able to evaluate new active ingredients significantly more quickly and more efficiently by simulating biological effects in silico. This enables us to cater even better to the consumers’ as yet unmet skincare needs."