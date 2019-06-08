Email
Paltrow's first Canadian Goop store sees two products pulled

By Tim Sandle     36 mins ago in Health
All did not go too well with the opening of Gwyneth Paltrow's first Goop store to open in Canada. Within minutes of the opening, Heath Canada inspectors pulled two beauty products from the shelves.
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has been building up a sideline of health and beauty products under the Goop brand. As well as online, Goop have some physical stores in the U.S. In June 2019, Goop opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in Canada on Friday. Things did not go to plan, and an intervention by Health Canada (the medicines regulator) saw two products to be removed from sale.
Goop's products are controversial and the California-based company has previously faced criticism from Canadian scientists over a 'Wellness Summit' held in Vancouver in 2018, which showcased many of the products (as reported by Digital Journal's Karen Graham). According to Timothy Caulfield, an Edmonton-based health science expert, some of the products marketed by Goop have no scientific basis, they lack any data to show efficacy, and have been criticized by some in the medical establishment as misleading.
The products pulled two were branded as Beautycounter brand sunscreen products, according to CBC News. Goop describes these as products which use "natural ingredients" and which contain no "questionable chemicals". However, the products were not approved for sale in Canada. Under Canadian law all natural health and cosmetics products must be tested to assess whether they contain any harmful ingredients or anything that is not described on the label. If testing is successful, a Natural Health Number can be assigned and this must be displayed on the packaging to enable Canadian citizens to assess the status of the product.
Health Canada is particularly strict on the marketing of rules on sunscreen products. This prohibits any products being described as "sunblock", based on the scientifically impossibility of any such product completely blocks the sun. The withdrawal of the products from the store does not extend to online sales, which reflects a curio in Heath Canada's legislation.
