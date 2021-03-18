Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew COVID variant found in Brittany in western France

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Health
Paris - A new Covid-19 variant is spreading in the French region of Brittany, where several patients developed tell-tale symptoms but tested negative for the virus.
France's Health Ministry, in a statement late on Monday, said that early analysis does not indicate the newly mutated virus is any more contagious or causes more severe disease than other versions.
Eight cases of the new version of the SARS-COV-2 (Clade 20C version) were detected in a cluster of 79 cases at a hospital in Lannion, in northwestern Brittany, according to Bloomberg.
Of particular concern is that the virus was difficult to detect in a number of the patients that initially had negative PCR tests that only showed positive from samples taken from blood or deep in the respiratory system, reports Reuters.
The initial sequencing of the virus indicated it has nine mutations in its spike protein as well as additional mutations in genome regions encoding other parts of the virus.
"Investigations will take place to determine how this variant reacts to vaccination and to antibodies developed during prior COVID infections," the regional health authority said in a statement, per France 24.
The World Health Organization and other international health agencies have been alerted. The infection rate in Brittany is currently well below the rate in Paris and its surrounding area, but cases have been rising in Brittany in recent weeks.
More about coronavirus, negative PCR, Brittany France, hard to detect, nine mutations
 
Latest News
Top News
Russia hosts Afghan talks as US deadline for exit looms
From poaching to avocados, Kenya's elephants face new threat
Paul Stanley of KISS talks 'Now and Then' album, digital age Special
Depp lawyers cast doubt on Heard testimony at UK hearing
Atlanta shootings expose fears of Asian-American community
Chef's 'cry of despair' goes viral in lockdown Italy
Netanyahu boosts far-right extremist in re-election bid
Putin replies to Biden 'killer' comment: 'Takes one to know one'
'Takes one to know one': Putin mocks Biden over 'killer' comment
Countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after EU agency deems it 'safe'