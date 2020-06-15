By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Health Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. The products were sold nationwide. This recall is a USDA The products subject to recall were produced on June 1, 2020, and bear establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered during a routine FSFS inspection, and there has been no reports of illness due to the consumption of these products. The E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. This bacteria also has the potential to cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition affecting the blood vessels that can lead to kidney failure and death. File photo: Ground beef VirtualErn (CC BY-ND 2.0) Following is a list of the raw beef products under the recall order: 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82. 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28. 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70. 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10. 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45. 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25. 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881. The beef products are sold under the Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms brands and were shipped to Walmart and other retailers nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday. This recall is a USDA Class I recall. This means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.The products subject to recall were produced on June 1, 2020, and bear establishment numberinside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered during a routine FSFS inspection, and there has been no reports of illness due to the consumption of these products.The products subject to this recall have a “use or freeze by” date of 6/25/20, 6/27/20, or 7/01/20, depending on the brand and package size. If you have any of this meat in your refrigerator or freezer, do not eat it. Return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. This bacteria also has the potential to cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition affecting the blood vessels that can lead to kidney failure and death.Following is a list of the raw beef products under the recall order:Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at More about Recall, Ground beef, Nationwide, E coli, Walmart Recall Ground beef Nationwide E coli Walmart other retailers