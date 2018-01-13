Macaques roaming Florida carry a deadly herpes virus

By By Karen Graham 4 hours ago in Health Silver Springs - Visitors to Florida's Silver Springs State Park are being warned by officials the free-roaming rhesus macaques in the park and in adjacent areas outside the park may be carrying a virus deadly to humans. By the 1980s, the population had grown to a peak of about 400 animals and spread into adjacent forests along the Ocklawaha River. The rhesus macaque is an Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that about 25 percent of the monkeys carry macacine herpesvirus 1 (McHV-1), also known as herpes B virus, which causes only mild symptoms, if any, in monkeys but can be deadly in people. Barbary Macaques monkeys at Serengetti Park, near Celle Photo by jasmic The researchers found that “The headlines have already taken off about this, but there’s really a lot we still don’t know about herpes B in wild monkeys,” says study author Samantha Wisely, a wildlife biologist at the University of Florida. The virus is what she calls low-risk, but high-consequence — like rabies, she says. “There’s really a low risk of you getting it, but if you get it, there are going to be very high consequences.” Human cases of Herpes B virus are extremely rare, with only But even so, the results of the study prompted researchers from the universities of Florida and Washington to warn Florida's wildlife agency that the infected monkeys should be considered a public health concern. A group of rhesus macaques gathers along the Silver River in Florida's Silver Springs State Park. San Diego State University And the state is taking this very seriously. "Without management action, the presence and continued expansion of non-native rhesus macaques in Florida can result in serious human health and safety risks including human injury and transmission of disease," Thomas Eason, assistant executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said in a Eason did not get specific on what measures the department was considering, but a spokesperson said the commission supports ridding the state of the invasive creatures. "The commission supports the removal of these monkeys from the environment to help reduce the threat they pose. This can be done in a variety of ways," spokeswoman Carli Segelson said in an email. And she says the wild monkeys' poop everywhere, so exposure is increased. "To be honest with you, we found feces on children's slides, and in the playground," she says.The CDC's findings were reported in the February 2018 issue of the journal, Emerging Infectious Diseases, entitled Macacine Herpesvirus 1 Antibody Prevalence and DNA Shedding among Invasive Rhesus Macaques, Silver Springs State Park, Florida, USA