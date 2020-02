By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Iranian authorities confirmed on Wednesday two cases of the new coronavirus has killed two elderly Iranian citizens, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday. This story has been updated based on reporting by the Associated Press. Jahanpour did not say how many people were suspected of having the virus, reports Iranian officials have reportedly implimented restrictions on incoming flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to The And the African continent now has its first case of the new coronavirus. Egypt’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case last Friday, reports Details are sparce, but the Egyptian Health Ministry did say the patient, who is not Egyptian, is in a hospital in isolation and the World Health Organization was immediately notified. Health officials have already expressed concern that shpould the virus get loose on the African continent, it could wreck havoc on less developed countries. The Iranian news agency - while not elaborating on the nationality of the two people infected with the new coronavirus, recently named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, quoted an official in the country’s health ministry , Kiyanoush Jahanpour, as saying that “since last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found.” Officials later said the two patients had died.Jahanpour did not say how many people were suspected of having the virus, reports CTV News Canada , however, he did say that the two confirmed cases were detected in the central province of Qom.Iranian officials have reportedly implimented restrictions on incoming flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to The Hill. The Associated Press notes that elsewhere in the Middle East, nine cases have been confirmed in the United Arab Emirates, seven of them Chinese nationals, one patient from India and one patient from the Philippines.And the African continent now has its first case of the new coronavirus. Egypt’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case last Friday, reports The Guardian. Details are sparce, but the Egyptian Health Ministry did say the patient, who is not Egyptian, is in a hospital in isolation and the World Health Organization was immediately notified. Health officials have already expressed concern that shpould the virus get loose on the African continent, it could wreck havoc on less developed countries. More about coronavirus, Iran, Two cases, Egypt, African continent coronavirus Iran Two cases Egypt African continent