By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The EPA has added two Lysol products to the agency's list of over 431 disinfectants that can kill viruses. However, the Lysol products have proven to be effective against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The EPA says Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are effective against the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, reports Eco-Watch. According to a statement, the two products were added to the EPA's List N to show they have now been tested directly against SARS-CoV-2. These are the first List N products for which the agency has reviewed laboratory testing data and approved label claims against SARS-CoV-2. Reckitt Benckiser, the manufacturer of the two products, made headlines in April when the company strongly urged people not to use any of its products internally after President Donald Trump suggested that receiving an "injection" of a disinfectant could "knock out" the Covid-19 in "a minute." Reckitt Benckiser saw a real surge in sales of 13.3 percent during the first quarter this year as disinfectants and medical supplies flew off the shelves. And with e-commerce revenues spiking to 50 percent due to lockdown orders around the world, the company projected it would have a good year. Empty shelves for soaps and disinfectants at the Stop and Shop at 3333 NJ-27, Franklin Park, New Jersey, on March 9, 2020. Richard Arthur Norton (CC BY-SA 4.0) Lysol said in a statement it is currently working on testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products against Covid-19. "In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene," said Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president of Reckitt Benckiser in North America, Lysol's parent company. The proper way to use the two Lysol products is important in removing the virus. 1. spray the product on a nonporous surface. 2. leave the sprayed surface alone for a minimum of two minutes. 3. vigorous scrubbing of the surface is important to ensuring the sprays remove the coronavirus. Other common products on the EPA's disinfectant list include the Scrubbing Bubbles Multi-Purpose Disinfectant, Clorox Bleach Blanqueador, and Arm & Hammer Essentials Disinfecting Wipes, though none of them have been tested against the novel coronavirus, as the Today Show reported.