Crisis often breeds innovation and this current crisis has helped to propel telehealth into the mainstream. Remote access and improved video linkage has enabled healthcare professionals to reach more patients. In terms of how this for of healthcare technology may evolve during the course of 2021, Digital Journal sought prediction from Meghan Stiling, technology advisor and architect at Nerdery , which is a digital consultancy.

Digital Journal: How has 2020 impacted on healthcare work and workers?

Meghan Stiling: To say it's been a tough year for healthcare professionals is an understatement. Doctors and nurses are exhausted from being on the frontlines of the pandemic, and specialists are overwhelmed with having to adopt telehealth platforms overnight. It's clear that healthcare organizations are going to need to make changes next year to improve the lives of their workers.

DJ: If telehealth offers a viable solution, can the delivery be improved upon?

Stiling: One area of improvement providers will be prioritizing is the user experience (UX) for the devices and tools used by healthcare employees. Doctors, nurses and specialists have been forced to use band-aided solutions, but they will need targeted custom tools that provide real value. Not only does improving UX design remove pain points for healthcare workers, but it also helps providers gain operational efficiencies for things like scheduling.

DJ: Are there any other technological improvements for the telehealth technological wave?

Stiling: Providers will also invest in better user experiences for their patients, as they will continue to expect deeper, integrated experiences with chat, voice and social as a means to keep up with providers.