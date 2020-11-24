Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCOVID-19 cases in children increases 28% in past two weeks

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     44 mins ago in Health
There were 144,145 new coronavirus cases among children 17 and under in the U.S. from Nov. 12 to 19, a record 28 percent increase over the previous week ending Nov. 12, which saw 112,000 new COVID-19 cases among children.
Almost 1.2 million US children had tested positive as of Nov. 19, representing 11.8% "of all cases in states reporting cases by age," the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said Monday. The AAP analyzed data from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
The numbers are probably underestimated because coronavirus disease in children is usually mild - with many showing no symptoms at all, making them less likely to be tested, according to the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP).
Even with the increase in childhood cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low. On September 10, children made up only about 1.7 percent of total COVID-19 hospitalizations, with about 2.0 percent of infected children requiring hospitalization. Similarly, children accounted for 0.07 percent of total deaths, and their death rate was only 0.01 percent.
In a press release dated November 17, AAP President Sally Goza said: "If we do not add children to these research trials very soon, there will be a significant delay in when children are able to access potentially life-saving vaccines. This is unconscionable, We must have studies showing they are safe and effective in children as well."
This latest increase in pediatric Covid-19 cases reflects an overall increase in cases across the adult population. At least 26 states reported an uptick in child cases higher than 25 percent in the one-week period ending on November 12, while 29 states nationwide saw a 30 percent increase in child cases during the same time period, reports The Smithsonian.
More about Covid19, Children, 28 increase in two weeks, disparities in testing, asymptomatic
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Matt Austin releases charming 'You're In It' country single Special
Migrants who fled Greek camp blaze face harsh winter
World renews aid for Afghanistan with strings attached
Chatting with Scott Hamilton: Olympic gold medalist and author Special
Congolese model challenges China's love for 'tall, light and skinny'
India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing
Epidemiology of COVID-19 and the public health response
India's love affair with coal cools as pressure grows on sector
Hundreds of flights cancelled as Shanghai tackles virus outbreak
UN Security Council to hold first meeting on Ethiopia's Tigray