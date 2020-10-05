By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Health The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that coronavirus can spread through "airborne transmission" to people who are more than 6 feet away under certain conditions. The CDC said the "draft" guidance was posted in error and was removed because they feared the language could be misinterpreted as suggesting that airborne transmission is the main way the virus spreads. Updated version on CDC website The CDC has “Under these circumstances,” the Web page says, according to the EXCEPT it doesn't say *aerosol*. Why not? https://t.co/1jUroDeRUL — Linsey Marr (@linseymarr) October 5, 2020 The CDC also points out that based on current science, people are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 the longer and closer they are to a person with the virus. "Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area. In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise." Experts complained that President Donald Trump's brief outing to greet supporters broke his own government's public health guidelines requiring Covid-19 patients to isolate ALEX EDELMAN, AFP Both presidential campaigns and the Commission on Presidential Debates say they plan to move ahead with in-person events, including the upcoming vice-presidential debate taking place on Wednesday, despite the president testing positive for the virus just a few days ago, and more and more White House staff and visiting officials coming down with the virus. And at a press conference today, the president's doctor said Trump would be leaving the hospital today, though he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet." When questioned about this, the medical team appeared to be vague on their answers, saying it was typical for a hospital to send a patient home with medications. I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020 Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020 Two weeks ago, the CDC removed new guidance from its website that stated: “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes), In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk.”The CDC said the "draft" guidance was posted in error and was removed because they feared the language could be misinterpreted as suggesting that airborne transmission is the main way the virus spreads.The CDC has posted an updated version of its guidance on airborne transmission of the coronavirus, saying: "Some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space."“Under these circumstances,” the Web page says, according to the Washington Post, “scientists believe that the amount of infectious smaller droplet and particles produced by the people with COVID-19 became concentrated enough to spread the virus to other people. The people who were infected were in the same space during the same time or shortly after the person with COVID-19 had left.”The CDC also points out that based on current science, people are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 the longer and closer they are to a person with the virus."Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area. In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise."The update does not change in any way the CDC's recommendations that we continue to abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask when out and about, and wash our hands frequently, reports The Hill. Both presidential campaigns and the Commission on Presidential Debates say they plan to move ahead with in-person events, including the upcoming vice-presidential debate taking place on Wednesday, despite the president testing positive for the virus just a few days ago, and more and more White House staff and visiting officials coming down with the virus.And at a press conference today, the president's doctor said Trump would be leaving the hospital today, though he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet." 