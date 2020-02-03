By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Ottawa - Canadians who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms linked to a new coronavirus likely won’t be able to get on a flight home from China, Ontario officials said Monday. At the time of the announcement, according to “To protect the health and safety of Canadians — both those who are coming to and those already in Canada — the returning individuals will undergo a thorough health screening before boarding, during the flight and upon arrival at CFB Trenton, Ontario,” said a statement from Global Affairs Canada. “All other returning Canadians, including staff and flight crew, will remain at CFB Trenton for 14 days for further medical assessment and observation, and be provided with all the necessary medical and other supports as needed to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians.” Monday update on evacuations from China At a press conference Monday morning, Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for Ontario said only healthy people will be allowed to board the plane for the flight back to Canada, reports the “In order to get inside the airport, you have to be screened by Chinese authorities. In order to get on the plane, you have to be screened," Dr. Williams told reporters. People showing any respiratory signs of the illness, like coughing, won't even get inside the airport, he added. “We understand from Chinese authorities if you have symptoms, you’re not going to be allowed inside the airport, let alone get on the plane.” He said that people who began to exhibit symptoms during the flight will be treated like infected travelers upon arrival in Canada. It is still not known when the 325 Canadians who have asked for government assistance will arrive from Hubei. The Canadian government announced on Sunday night that evacuees from the Chinese province afflicted with the novel coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, reports the National Post. At the time of the announcement, according to BNN Bloomberg, Ottawa officials could not provide a timeline for when the evacuees will arrive from the locked-down city of Wuhan, saying it was still awaiting final approval from Chinese authorities.“To protect the health and safety of Canadians — both those who are coming to and those already in Canada — the returning individuals will undergo a thorough health screening before boarding, during the flight and upon arrival at CFB Trenton, Ontario,” said a statement from Global Affairs Canada.“All other returning Canadians, including staff and flight crew, will remain at CFB Trenton for 14 days for further medical assessment and observation, and be provided with all the necessary medical and other supports as needed to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians.”At a press conference Monday morning, Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for Ontario said only healthy people will be allowed to board the plane for the flight back to Canada, reports the Global News. “In order to get inside the airport, you have to be screened by Chinese authorities. In order to get on the plane, you have to be screened," Dr. Williams told reporters. People showing any respiratory signs of the illness, like coughing, won't even get inside the airport, he added.“We understand from Chinese authorities if you have symptoms, you’re not going to be allowed inside the airport, let alone get on the plane.” He said that people who began to exhibit symptoms during the flight will be treated like infected travelers upon arrival in Canada.It is still not known when the 325 Canadians who have asked for government assistance will arrive from Hubei. More about Canada, evacuees from China, coronavirus, visus symptoms, Quarantine Canada evacuees from China coronavirus visus symptoms Quarantine