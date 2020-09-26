By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health A new finding concerning the health properties of hemp has been discovered. The material extracted from the Cannabis plant may aid in protecting the heart. Coronary Artery Disease. Heart Attack. Hypertension. Stroke. Arrhythmia. The Pain or discomfort in the back, jaw, stomach or both arms Breaking out into a cold sweat Shortness of breath with or without chest pain Vomiting Chest pain In terms of lifestyle factors, could the humble hemp seed' be the solution. It appears that as well as Hemp is derived from a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses. Hemp seeds are consumed in relation to a variety of The latest addition to the range of health options is with heart health. This finding is drawn from a study of over 13,000 people. By analysing key data, researchers found that those who increased their consumption of arginine, as derived from hemp seeds, showed lower levels of C-reactive protein. This protein is a marker for inflammation that is linked to heart disease. To assess whether hemp seeds to present an important dietary addition, further research will be required in the form of a robust clinical trial. The research to date is It has long been established that heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world . To address heart disease, one of the main ways to avoid is to improve various lifestyle choices. The main heart problems are:The common symptoms of heart disease are:In terms of lifestyle factors, could the humble hemp seed' be the solution. It appears that as well as being of nutritional value , consuming the seeds could be protective against heart disease.Hemp is derived from a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses. Hemp seeds are consumed in relation to a variety of alternative medical reasons , such as to reduce inflammation and to aid digestion.The latest addition to the range of health options is with heart health. This finding is drawn from a study of over 13,000 people. By analysing key data, researchers found that those who increased their consumption of arginine, as derived from hemp seeds, showed lower levels of C-reactive protein. This protein is a marker for inflammation that is linked to heart disease.To assess whether hemp seeds to present an important dietary addition, further research will be required in the form of a robust clinical trial.The research to date is outlined in the journal Nutrition, with the research paper headed "Association between dietary arginine and C-reactive protein ." More about Heart, Hemp, Cannabis More news from Heart Hemp Cannabis