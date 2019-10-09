East Meadow
-
Long Island personal trainer, gym owner, and nutritionist Anthony Bevilacqua has scored two "Best of Long Island" nominations for the 2020 competition.
Bevilacqua is the owner of the AB Fitness & Nutrition Center Premier Personal Training Studio in East Meadow on Long Island, which has been nominated for "Best Weight Loss Center on Long Island."
In addition, Bevilacqua is in the running for "Best Nutritionist on Long Island" in the "Health, Wellness & Beauty" category of the 2020 "Best of Long Island" annual contest. Last year, Bevilacqua scored multiple "Best of Long Island" nominations as well.
To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition or to vote for Bevilacqua and his gym, check out its official homepage.
In November of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Bevilacqua won two medals at the "Salute to Service Powerlifting" competition, which was held at the at SMG Powerlifting Gym in Yorktown Heights, New York