By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health After a frustratingly slow rollout, the U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history - with the aim of inoculating a larger and more diverse pool of people against the deadly coronavirus. In the United Kingdom, where a more contagious variant of the coronavirus is running rampant through the population, seven large-scale vaccination sites - including a big convention center in London, a racecourse in Surrey, and a tennis and soccer complex in Manchester opened Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Across the United States, where the virus is surging unabated, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 22,515,032, while the death toll now stands at 375,239, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Even though the Trump administration promised to vaccinate 20 million by the end of the year - very little funding was provided to the states to achieve the goal. As it turns out, Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said about As of today, January 11, nearly 9 million Americans had received their first shot, or 2.7 percent of the U.S. population, according to the CDC. Experts say as much as 85 percent of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve “herd immunity” and vanquish the outbreak. You will not be expected to pay for a coronavirus vaccine and there’s no way for you to pay to get the vaccine early, and that is a fact. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando Many states moving ahead In Arizona, health officials began giving the coronavirus vaccine on Monday in a In Texas, the city and County of Dallas opened a People getting the COVID19 vaccine at Fair Park start at Grand Place, move to the Tower Bldg for observation for any reaction for 15 minutes. JudgeClayJ says, “then they’re on their way, and that’s it. We’re going to get a lot of people vaccinated today.” Reservations required. To that end, football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds, and convention centers will be converted into temporary vaccination sites. With the slow rollout of Phase 1 of the CDC recommended vaccination schedule, states are moving to Phase1b, making shots available to such groups like senior citizens, teachers, bus drivers, police officers, and firefighters. 