By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health A new robotic device has been designed to take blood samples and the test results indicate that the machine can undertake a superior job for sampling blood compared with humans. The robot has recently undergone a clinical trial. Technologists based at Rutgers University have shown their creation to be comparable, and sometimes superior to, the minimum clinical standards put in place With the volunteers, 25 people were assessed as having veins that were easy to access. With this the blood sampling success rate was estimated to be 97 percent. In terms of how the robot operates, this includes operating from ultrasound generated images that help to guide the robot as it takes a sample of blood from a person’s veins. The machine comes with integrated functions to enable blood testing. This includes sampling handing samples plus a centrifuge-based blood analyzer, which mixes samples and can provide preliminary analysis. The technology behind the robot could also be used for other straightforward medical interventions, such as catheterization. However, before this, further tests will be required on the robot to try to improve the venepuncture success rate. Commenting on the research results, one of the device inventors, Josh Leipheimer, says: “A device like ours could help clinicians get blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, preventing unnecessary complications and pain in patients from multiple needle insertion attempts.” The development of the robot has been The robot is a type of automated blood drawing and testing device, aiming to speed up the blood examination process and for blood samples to be taken from a vein with less risk to the patient (in terms of suffering from bruising).Technologists based at Rutgers University have shown their creation to be comparable, and sometimes superior to, the minimum clinical standards put in place for venepuncture (or ‘venipuncture’). In trials, the robotic device achieved a calculated success rate of 87 percent, when samples were taken from 31 volunteer subjects.With the volunteers, 25 people were assessed as having veins that were easy to access. With this the blood sampling success rate was estimated to be 97 percent.In terms of how the robot operates, this includes operating from ultrasound generated images that help to guide the robot as it takes a sample of blood from a person’s veins. The machine comes with integrated functions to enable blood testing. This includes sampling handing samples plus a centrifuge-based blood analyzer, which mixes samples and can provide preliminary analysis. In terms of application , the blood-testing robot has a role in hospitals and clinics, as well as being used in the field (such as being part of the ambulance team for paramedics sent out to investigate medical emergencies).The technology behind the robot could also be used for other straightforward medical interventions, such as catheterization. However, before this, further tests will be required on the robot to try to improve the venepuncture success rate.Commenting on the research results, one of the device inventors, Josh Leipheimer, says: “A device like ours could help clinicians get blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, preventing unnecessary complications and pain in patients from multiple needle insertion attempts.”The development of the robot has been published in the journal Technology. The research paper is titled “First-in-human evaluation of a hand-held automated venipuncture device for rapid venous blood draws.” More about medtech, Blood, Nursing, venepuncture, Robot medtech Blood Nursing venepuncture Robot