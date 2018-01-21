By By Karen Graham 7 hours ago in Food Tel Aviv - SuperMeat, an Israeli biotech and food-tech startup that is developing lab-made chicken meat, has raised $3 million in seed funding, as it becomes the latest of a crop of so-called ‘clean meat’ companies to get off the ground. PHW's investment "is proof that the food industry is ready to embrace new technology, specifically in enabling food production to further scale and in a more sustainable way,” Savir said. Savir has been an ethical Vegan for the past 20 years. SuperMeat co-founder and COO Shir Friedman Southern Fried chicken, made in the laboratory using a new technology. Memphis Meats SuperMeat of Tel Aviv, Israel According to SuperMeat wants to revolutionize the meat industry from its core, aspiring to secure a better future for humans and animals alike. Clean meat is real meat, with the exact same taste, consistency, and texture that people love and want to eat, except it is created under laboratory conditions. Clean meat is grown under a controlled, sterile environment without the use of antibiotics and without any possibility of fecal contamination, such as salmonella. Clean meat will require significantly fewer resources for its production (99 percent less land, and 90 percent less water), making it both a healthy and sustainable food source for the coming century. So how is clean meat created in the laboratory? SuperMeat says it is done by growing real animal cells. And in this case, it means cells extracted from a chicken. Basically, it involves feeding the cells the correct nutrients to produce muscle and fat, as would ordinarily happen were they grown inside an animal’s body. Their technology is based on research by Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nachmias, an expert in chemical engineering, stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. Broilers in a production house. Larry Rena/USDA If technology could replace the rearing of animals for meat, it would greatly reduce the environmental impact of industrial farming, as well as reducing the spread of food-borne diseases. Plus, the number and amount of antibiotics being used in raising animals for food are actually frightening, particularly because of the growing number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the world today. “The potential benefits for public health and animal welfare are considerable,” says Savir. SuperMeat also cites research conducted by According to researchers, switching to clean meat will allow a reduction of up to 98 percent in greenhouse gas emissions, 99 percent in land exploitation, and up to 96 percent in water usage. Meanwhile, the demand for meat is projected to double by 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organizations of the United Nations. Leading the company's most recent funding round were U.S.-based venture capital firms New Crop Capital and Stray Dog capital. One of Europe's largest poultry producers, PHW also made a strategic investment in the clean-meat company, signaling less disruption and more transformation, SuperMeat CEO and co-founder Ido Savir told Tech Crunch in a telephone call last week. 