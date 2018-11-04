Email
article imageReview: Sergio's Italian Restaurant in Massapequa on Long Island Special

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Food
Massapequa - On November 4, this journalist had the chance to dine at Sergio's Italian Restaurant in Massapequa on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The restaurant itself has a family atmosphere to it, and it is situated in the heart of Massapequa. Sergio's serves Gluten Free and Whole Wheat Pasta, in addition to their elaborate menu of traditional appetizers, entrees, and desserts.
Sergio's has an old-school, retro vine, which ought to be taken as a compliment. The wait staff and owner are attentive to the patrons' needs.
Their fried calamari is quite tasty, well-seasoned and crispy. All of their entrees are served with salad, garlic bread and a side of pasta. For fans of seafood, they offer fresh Maine lobster.
In addition, Sergio's provides a warm, intimate setting for entertainment and up close and personal shows.
On November 4, Sergio's hosted the "Cheri-est Show on Earth" featuring 2018 "Best of Long Island" winner Louise Bruno as global music star Cher.
The Verdict
Overall, Sergio's Italian Restaurant in Massapequa is worth more than just a passing glance. At every visit, there is something different to try due to its eclectic menu listing.
For more information on Sergio's Italian Restaurant, check out its official website, and check out their Facebook page.
More about Sergio's, Italian restaurant, massapequa, Long island, New york
 
