Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Food To taste the best Greek lunch on Long Island, all one has to do is pay a visit to Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington, New York. They have a wide variety of Greek sandwiches, such as The Kastorian, The Evia, The Georgie, The Mykonos, The Theva, The Loukaniko, The Athena, The Ptolemaida, Neraki Pizza, and Santorini Pizza. All of these aforementioned sandwiches are served with fresh pita bread, as well as tzatziki sauce, and accompanied with either Greek salad or their selection of homemade soup. In his last visit to Neraki, this Greek-American journalist tried "The Evia." This dish is comprised of grilled chicken and melted kefalograviera cheese and tomatoes on grilled pita bread. It is toasted warm and served family style. This is where the panini meets the Greek pita bread, and it is named after Evia, the second largest island in Greece. "The Evia" was tender and delicious, and it is highly recommended at any visit to Neraki. It is the quintessential Greek meal for lunch, and it garnered an A rating. Most recently, Neraki Mediterranean Grill was named "Best Greek Restaurant" and "Best Seafood Restaurant" on Long Island, in the "Best of Long Island" competition, and rightfully so. If that weren't enough, Neraki also ranked in the Top 10 seafood restaurants, as well as in the "Top 100 Restaurants" on Long Island. To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill, check out its official website and Facebook page