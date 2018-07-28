Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Food Massapequa - On July 28, Digital Journal has afforded the privilege to be a part of Chef Jonathan Scinto's "Bloody Bites" food tasting event. It was held at The Peninsula Cafe of the Peninsula Golf Course in Massapequa on Long Island. The first course at the "Bloody Bites" was ceviche style Bloody Mary shrimp shooters. This event was for patrons age 21 years and older. Ceviche Style Bloody Mary Shrimp Shooters Markos Papadatos For the second course, it was followed with avocado mousse, Bloody Mary Heirloom tomatoes, aged balsamic greens and shaved Italian cheeses. Bloody Mary Heirloom tomatoes, balsamic greens, shaved cheeses and avocado. Markos Papadatos The third tasting was by far everybody's favorite. It featured Chicken strips with rum maple syrup, coupled with waffle crisps, and Chef Jonathan's savory Bloody Mary cheese sauce. Chicken strips specialty by Chef Jonathan Markos Papadatos The fourth and final course was dessert. Chef Jonathan prepared a Bloody Mary cheesecake that was light and tasty, coupled with graham crackers that were sprinkled on it like gold-dust. Well done. Chef Jonathan's Bloody Mary cheesecake Markos Papadatos Particularly impressive about this chef is that he refrains from using butter and margarine in his dishes (which is something most chefs and cook overuse in their cooking). Instead, he uses olive oil. The Verdict Overall, Chef Jonathan proved that he is a master of "Bloody Mary" delights. His culinary creativity and the presentation of his dishes was noteworthy at The Peninsula Cafe. His food tasting events are highly recommended for all. He introduces his dishes to the patrons, shares his insights and culinary knowledge, and he makes everybody feel at home. Chef Jonathan's passion for his craft and his brand is evident. His food tasting event garnered two thumbs up. Bravo. For more information on Chef Jonathan Scinto, check out his To learn more about the Peninsula Golf Course, check out its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with He is known from such television programs as MasterChef, Food Network, Chopped and the World Food Championships, among others.The first course at the "Bloody Bites" was ceviche style Bloody Mary shrimp shooters. This event was for patrons age 21 years and older.For the second course, it was followed with avocado mousse, Bloody Mary Heirloom tomatoes, aged balsamic greens and shaved Italian cheeses.The third tasting was by far everybody's favorite. It featured Chicken strips with rum maple syrup, coupled with waffle crisps, and Chef Jonathan's savory Bloody Mary cheese sauce.The fourth and final course was dessert. Chef Jonathan prepared a Bloody Mary cheesecake that was light and tasty, coupled with graham crackers that were sprinkled on it like gold-dust. Well done.Particularly impressive about this chef is that he refrains from using butter and margarine in his dishes (which is something most chefs and cook overuse in their cooking). Instead, he uses olive oil.Overall, Chef Jonathan proved that he is a master of "Bloody Mary" delights. His culinary creativity and the presentation of his dishes was noteworthy at The Peninsula Cafe. His food tasting events are highly recommended for all. He introduces his dishes to the patrons, shares his insights and culinary knowledge, and he makes everybody feel at home. Chef Jonathan's passion for his craft and his brand is evident. His food tasting event garnered two thumbs up. Bravo.For more information on Chef Jonathan Scinto, check out his official Facebook page , and his website To learn more about the Peninsula Golf Course, check out its official website : Digital Journal chatted with Chef Jonathan Scinto , where he spoke about his food tasting event and he opened up about the digital transformation of the food service industry. More about Chef Jonathan Scinto, Bloody Bites, massapequa, Food network Chef Jonathan Scinto Bloody Bites massapequa Food network