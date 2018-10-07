New York
-
Canadian publicist Karine Delage of Karyzma Agency hosted her first event in the "Big Apple" and The Lately, which was a success.
The Lately, located in the meatpacking district of New York City, offered a new food tasting menu, as well as strong cocktails.
Members of the media and guests were treated to such comfort food as beef sliders, grilled cheese with their special sauce, chicken wings and pizza. The decor throughout the venue was quite impressive, and it even has an upstairs known as Blue Light, which opens to become a clandestine lounge two nights a week (Friday and Saturday nights).
Most impressive about The Lately is that it had a retro, laid-back vibe to it, which was filled with '90s nostalgia. The venue was also great for networking purposes.
Last year, Delage was honored as a recipient of the "Top 40 Under 40" award in Canada. Delage did a solid job organizing this event, especially since there was something in it for everybody.
To learn more about The Lately Bar in New York City, check out its official website.
Read More: Canadian PR maven Karine Delage chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of the public relations industry.