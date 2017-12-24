Op-Ed: Top 5 restaurants on Long Island for 2017

Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
: Anchor Down in Merrick is an exceptional seafood restaurant, as Digital Journal reported
. Stephen Rosenbluth
serves as its owner and executive chef.
Cardoon Mediterranean Grill
Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford
: Cardoon
is a gem in Seaford. It opened in early July of 2017, and it has been praised for its Mediterranean cuisine. Jason DeLeo
serves as its executive chef.
GreeKrave
: GreeKrave in Deer Park is an exquisite eatery, especially for fast food Greek food. It is the Greek equivalent of Chipotle. Their motto is "Eat Greek, Live Long." For two consecutive years, it has been nominated for "Best Gyro on Long Island," and rightfully so. It is co-owned by Spiros Markatos and Chris Pavlatos, who also serves as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Neraki Greek Mediterranean
Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Alex Moschos
: Neraki is this journalist's personal favorite restaurant on Long Island, especially with regard to the Greek cuisine. Their Greek salads, seafood, appetizers, and homemade pastries are fantastic. It is co-owned by Alex and Olga Moschos. The whole essence of the restaurant is divine. As they say in Greek: "Oso ki'an psaxo den vrisko allo Neraki," which translates into "As hard as I may look, I will never find another Neraki."
R.S. Jones
Seafood at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Alex Moschos
: R.S. Jones
was last year's biggest winner in the "Best of Long Island" competition, winning multiple categories, including "Best Wait Staff" and the prestigious "Best Restaurant on Long Island." It is recommended for fans of Cajun food, Barbecue, as well as Soul food and Southern Food. Their Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak is out of this world.
The Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak