Op-Ed: Top 5 restaurants on Long Island for 2017

Digital Journal ranks the Top 5 restaurants on Long Island for 2017. This year's list included Neraki, R.S. Jones, Anchor Down, Cardoon and GreeKrave.

Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill: Anchor Down in Merrick is an exceptional seafood restaurant. Stephen Rosenbluth serves as its owner and executive chef.

Cardoon Mediterranean Grill: Cardoon is a gem in Seaford. It opened in early July of 2017, and it has been praised for its Mediterranean cuisine. Jason DeLeo serves as its executive chef.

GreeKrave: GreeKrave in Deer Park is an exquisite eatery, especially for fast food Greek food. It is the Greek equivalent of Chipotle. Their motto is "Eat Greek, Live Long." For two consecutive years, it has been nominated for "Best Gyro on Long Island," and rightfully so. It is co-owned by Spiros Markatos and Chris Pavlatos, who also serves as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Neraki Greek Mediterranean: Neraki is this journalist's personal favorite restaurant on Long Island, especially with regard to the Greek cuisine. Their Greek salads, seafood, appetizers, and homemade pastries are fantastic. It is co-owned by Alex and Olga Moschos. The whole essence of the restaurant is divine. As they say in Greek: "Oso ki'an psaxo den vrisko allo Neraki," which translates into "As hard as I may look, I will never find another Neraki."

R.S. Jones: R.S. Jones was last year's biggest winner in the "Best of Long Island" competition, winning multiple categories, including "Best Wait Staff" and the prestigious "Best Restaurant on Long Island." It is recommended for fans of Cajun food, Barbecue, as well as Soul food and Southern Food. Their Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak is out of this world.