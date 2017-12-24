Op-Ed: Top 5 restaurants on Long Island for 2017

Email
article imageOp-Ed: Top 5 restaurants on Long Island for 2017

By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Food
Digital Journal ranks the Top 5 restaurants on Long Island for 2017. This year's list included Neraki, R.S. Jones, Anchor Down, Cardoon and GreeKrave.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill: Anchor Down in Merrick is an exceptional seafood restaurant, as Digital Journal reported. Stephen Rosenbluth serves as its owner and executive chef.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford
Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford
Markos Papadatos
Cardoon Mediterranean Grill: Cardoon is a gem in Seaford. It opened in early July of 2017, and it has been praised for its Mediterranean cuisine. Jason DeLeo serves as its executive chef.
Jason DeLeo
Jason DeLeo
Markos Papadatos
GreeKrave
GreeKrave
GreeKrave
GreeKrave: GreeKrave in Deer Park is an exquisite eatery, especially for fast food Greek food. It is the Greek equivalent of Chipotle. Their motto is "Eat Greek, Live Long." For two consecutive years, it has been nominated for "Best Gyro on Long Island," and rightfully so. It is co-owned by Spiros Markatos and Chris Pavlatos, who also serves as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
GreeKrave
GreeKrave
GreeKrave
Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Alex Moschos
Neraki Greek Mediterranean: Neraki is this journalist's personal favorite restaurant on Long Island, especially with regard to the Greek cuisine. Their Greek salads, seafood, appetizers, and homemade pastries are fantastic. It is co-owned by Alex and Olga Moschos. The whole essence of the restaurant is divine. As they say in Greek: "Oso ki'an psaxo den vrisko allo Neraki," which translates into "As hard as I may look, I will never find another Neraki."
Seafood at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Seafood at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Alex Moschos
R.S. Jones in Merrick
R.S. Jones in Merrick
Markos Papadatos
R.S. Jones: R.S. Jones was last year's biggest winner in the "Best of Long Island" competition, winning multiple categories, including "Best Wait Staff" and the prestigious "Best Restaurant on Long Island." It is recommended for fans of Cajun food, Barbecue, as well as Soul food and Southern Food. Their Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak is out of this world.
The Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak
The Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak
Markos Papadatos
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
