article imageOp-Ed: Tavern on The Green is the best restaurant in New York for 2019

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Food
New York - Tavern on The Green in New York City is this journalist's pick for "Best Restaurant in New York for 2019." It is truly in a league of its own.
It is an iconic landmark in the heart of the Big Apple, situated in Central Park West, and is worth checking out anytime anybody is in Manhattan. With its elaborate menu listings, one will not be disappointed and there is something new to try at every visit. This fine restaurant earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
Chilled Watermelon Salad at Tavern on The Green in New York
Chilled Watermelon Salad at Tavern on The Green in New York
Amanda Picotte
This journalist and food critic was afforded the distinct privilege to review its "Summer Solstice Tasting Menu" in June of 2019, which was prepared elegantly. It featured the Chilled Watermelon Salad, the Grilled Diver Scallop (with papaya and mango salsa), as well as their Pan Roasted Fillet of Striped Bass, and their Baked Honey Mustard Duck Breast, which was sheer bliss.
Their desserts were quite savory as well, including their Key Lime Custard (with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries), and their Strawberry Shortcake.
Creamy Key Lime Custard at Tavern on The Green in New York
Creamy Key Lime Custard at Tavern on The Green in New York
Amanda Picotte
This journalist sat down and chatted with Executive Chef Bill Peet, as well as Kelly Neal-Shaw, the Events Director.
For more information on Tavern on The Green, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.
Executive Chef Bill Peet of Tavern on The Green
Executive Chef Bill Peet of Tavern on The Green
Tavern on The Green
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Tavern on The Green, New york, Restaurant
 
