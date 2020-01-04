Chilled Watermelon Salad at Tavern on The Green in New York Amanda Picotte This journalist and food critic was afforded the distinct privilege to review its "Summer Solstice Tasting Menu" in June of 2019, which was prepared elegantly. It featured the Chilled Watermelon Salad, the Grilled Diver Scallop (with papaya and mango salsa), as well as their Pan Roasted Fillet of Striped Bass, and their Baked Honey Mustard Duck Breast, which was sheer bliss. Their desserts were quite savory as well, including their Key Lime Custard (with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries), and their Strawberry Shortcake. Creamy Key Lime Custard at Tavern on The Green in New York Amanda Picotte This journalist sat down and chatted with Executive Chef For more information on Tavern on The Green, check out its Executive Chef Bill Peet of Tavern on The Green Tavern on The Green It is an iconic landmark in the heart of the Big Apple, situated in Central Park West, and is worth checking out anytime anybody is in Manhattan. With its elaborate menu listings, one will not be disappointed and there is something new to try at every visit. This fine restaurant earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.This journalist and food critic was afforded the distinct privilege to review its "Summer Solstice Tasting Menu" in June of 2019, which was prepared elegantly. It featured the Chilled Watermelon Salad, the Grilled Diver Scallop (with papaya and mango salsa), as well as their Pan Roasted Fillet of Striped Bass, and their Baked Honey Mustard Duck Breast, which was sheer bliss.Their desserts were quite savory as well, including their Key Lime Custard (with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries), and their Strawberry Shortcake.This journalist sat down and chatted with Executive Chef Bill Peet , as well as Kelly Neal-Shaw , the Events Director.For more information on Tavern on The Green, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page

