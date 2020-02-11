Ivy Lane is a three-level restaurant and bar by Chef Sung Park. Valentine's Day is coming up on Friday, February 14, and they have some distinct items in their menu for this special holiday. They have a special Prix-Fixe for two which includes Moet and Chandon Brut, a Caviar tasting, surf and turf, as well as their chocolate dessert assortment that is certainly worth checking out.
There is always something new to try at Ivy Lane at each visit due to its elaborate menu listings, and they have creative presentations for all of their dishes.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos had the privilege to dine at Ivy Lane
this past December, and the restaurant garnered a favorable review, and rightfully so.
Kale Salad at Ivy Lane in New York
This journalist has enjoyed their Kale Sadad, gluten-free Fingerling Potatoes, Lamb Pappardelle, and the Slow Braised Beef Short Rib; moreover, their roasted Brussels sprouts were exquisite, and their grilled artichoke hearts with saffron aioli was equally remarkable, especially since they are grilled to perfection.
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib at Ivy Lane in New York
Couples in New York ought to try Ivy Lane for this year's Valentine's Day festivities. They will not be disappointed.
