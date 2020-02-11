By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Food New York - Ivy Lane in the Upper East Side in New York City is the ideal Manhattan restaurant for Valentine's Day. Digital Journal has the scoop. There is always something new to try at Ivy Lane at each visit due to its elaborate menu listings, and they have creative presentations for all of their dishes. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos had the privilege to dine at Kale Salad at Ivy Lane in New York Markos Papadatos This journalist has enjoyed their Kale Sadad, gluten-free Fingerling Potatoes, Lamb Pappardelle, and the Slow Braised Beef Short Rib; moreover, their roasted Brussels sprouts were exquisite, and their grilled artichoke hearts with saffron aioli was equally remarkable, especially since they are grilled to perfection. Slow Braised Beef Short Rib at Ivy Lane in New York Markos Papadatos Couples in New York ought to try Ivy Lane for this year's Valentine's Day festivities. They will not be disappointed. For more information on Ivy Lane in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, check out its Ivy Lane is a three-level restaurant and bar by Chef Sung Park. Valentine's Day is coming up on Friday, February 14, and they have some distinct items in their menu for this special holiday. They have a special Prix-Fixe for two which includes Moet and Chandon Brut, a Caviar tasting, surf and turf, as well as their chocolate dessert assortment that is certainly worth checking out.There is always something new to try at Ivy Lane at each visit due to its elaborate menu listings, and they have creative presentations for all of their dishes.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos had the privilege to dine at Ivy Lane this past December, and the restaurant garnered a favorable review, and rightfully so.This journalist has enjoyed their Kale Sadad, gluten-free Fingerling Potatoes, Lamb Pappardelle, and the Slow Braised Beef Short Rib; moreover, their roasted Brussels sprouts were exquisite, and their grilled artichoke hearts with saffron aioli was equally remarkable, especially since they are grilled to perfection.Couples in New York ought to try Ivy Lane for this year's Valentine's Day festivities. They will not be disappointed.For more information on Ivy Lane in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Ivy Lane, Valentine's day, Restaurant, New york Ivy Lane Valentine s day Restaurant New york