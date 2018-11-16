By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Food On Sunday, November 18, country queen Martina McBride will be debuting her new series "Martina's Table" on the Food Network. Throughout the season on the show, This new series on the Food Network coincides with the release of McBride's latest cookbook, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life. Martina's Table is set to premiere on the Food Network at 12 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 18. It is produced by Heart Bridge Media, a Nashville-based company. To learn more about country superstar Read More: Martina McBride chatted with In this highly-anticipated new series , the Kansas native will be giving fans and viewers a glimpse of how she entertains friends and family members at her house. McBride will share some of her beloved family recipes and cooking tips.Throughout the season on the show, McBride will put her Midwestern twist on several favorite recipes. These will include a full Thanksgiving menu, a casual brunch for the holiday, as well as a Mexican-themed spread for a birthday celebration.This new series on the Food Network coincides with the release of McBride's latest cookbook, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life.Martina's Table is set to premiere on the Food Network at 12 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 18. It is produced by Heart Bridge Media, a Nashville-based company.To learn more about country superstar Martina McBride and her latest endeavors, check out her official homepage : Martina McBride chatted with Digital Journal about her new cookbook. More about Martina McBride, Food network, Series, Country Martina McBride Food network Series Country