Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Food Massapequa - Celebrity Chef Jonathan Scinto chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming event "A Taste of Chef Jonathan, Bloody Bites" on July 28 in Massapequa on Long Island. He also spoke about the digital transformation of the food service industry. This event will take place at the Peninsula Golf Club, and it will offer a four-course tasting menu, that is infused with Toma Artisinal Bloody Mary Mix, and inspired by his "Italian Flavors" as soon on The Food Network. Two drinks will be included with the tasting, and a full cash bar will be available all night with drink specials. To learn more about the menu for "A Taste Of Chef Jonathan, Bloody Bites," check out the event's This past June, he was a part of "The Blue Party" in Holbrook, which benefits the On his plans for the future, he said, "A live stage interactive cooking show with a well-known illusionist that will tour the country and I am developing my own television cooking show, with my wife Ann, that will surprise a lot of people." "There is a possibility of other reality cooking shows in the future, so that's not out of the question," he hinted. Digital transformation of the food service industry On the impact of technology on the food service industry, the chef said, "In my opinion, it has helped chefs like myself, who are geared towards culinary experiences and entertainment aspects, reach a larger audience and has given me a bigger platform to show off my culinary point of view with video, pictures and live experiences." "Most of what I use technology for is marketing and networking for my events," he said. "Technology has also helped me to meet new clients and vendors and has allowed me to show sponsors my own brand is a good fit for them to be an ambassador for their brand." For his fans and followers, he said, "I love them and the amazing support they constantly give. I am truly blessed and humbled by it. I am just a regular guy who loves to feed and create. Always stay humble and don't be afraid to fail. Don't always believe what people say or write, you should verify with me first. Don't get caught up on the outcomes of the reality cooking TV shows I have been on. Remember it's television, and not always the best people win. They need to develop story-lines. It’s the reality of life." 