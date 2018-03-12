Chef David Burke to open two restaurants at The Garden City Hotel

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Food Garden City - Esteemed celebrity chef and entrepreneur David Burke will be opening two brand new restaurants at The Garden City Hotel. In the spring of 2018, Chef Burke will be re-launching The Garden City Hotel's Patio Bar with his distinct spin on tapas and craft libations. The guests of the hotel will be able to enjoy his cuisine at the comfort of their rooms or suites thanks to room service. Chef Burke complimented The Garden City Hotel for being a "very special hotel," and he shared that he has some "exciting ideas" that will subsequently "create a truly amazing culinary program there." The Garden City Hotel will continue to serve its Saturday Afternoon Tea and the best in class Sunday Brunch, in David Burke fashion, which will include many of his signature dishes such as Angry Lobster, Burke’s Dumplings, Clothesline Candied Bacon, and Cheesecake Lollipops, among others. To learn more about chef David Burke, check out his The Garden City Hotel is located on 45 Seventh Street in Garden City on Long Island, New York. For more information on The Garden City Hotel, visit its The Garden City Hotel will feature two new restaurants by David Burke, the King Bar and Red Salt Room, which are situated within the hotel's lobby level. The Red Salt Room will feature a full menu that displays the chef's whimsical approach to regional and seasonal dishes. The hotel's catering, which includes its off-premise catering, will have a compete Burke culinary makeover.In the spring of 2018, Chef Burke will be re-launching The Garden City Hotel's Patio Bar with his distinct spin on tapas and craft libations. The guests of the hotel will be able to enjoy his cuisine at the comfort of their rooms or suites thanks to room service.Chef Burke complimented The Garden City Hotel for being a "very special hotel," and he shared that he has some "exciting ideas" that will subsequently "create a truly amazing culinary program there."The Garden City Hotel will continue to serve its Saturday Afternoon Tea and the best in class Sunday Brunch, in David Burke fashion, which will include many of his signature dishes such as Angry Lobster, Burke’s Dumplings, Clothesline Candied Bacon, and Cheesecake Lollipops, among others.To learn more about chef David Burke, check out his official website The Garden City Hotel is located on 45 Seventh Street in Garden City on Long Island, New York. For more information on The Garden City Hotel, visit its official homepage , and Facebook page More about David Burke, The Garden City Hotel, Chef David Burke The Garden City Hote... Chef