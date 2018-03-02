Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAnchor Down Bar & Grill wins 2018 'Best Seafood Restaurant'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Food
Merrick - Anchor Down Bar and Grill has been named "Best Seafood Restaurant on Long Island" in the 2018 "Best of Long Island" competition.
This marked their third consecutive win in the "Best Seafood Restaurant" category, where they bested some stiff competition this year.
The restaurant is owned by executive chef Stephen Rosenbluth, who has almost two decades experience in the hospitality industry. Throughout his career, he has helmed the kitchen in several noteworthy restaurants in Manhattan for the Patina Restaurant Group and Legal Sea Foods in Garden City on Long Island.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
In April of 2017, Digital Journal was afforded the privilege to dine at this Long Island seafood eatery, and it earned a glowing review. It certainly deserves all of the praise and accolades that are coming its way.
Calamari at Anchor Down
Calamari at Anchor Down
Markos Papadatos
The restaurant is located on 1960 Bayberry Avenue in Merrick, New York. To learn more about Anchor Down Bar and Grill, check out their official homepage, and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Anchor Down's executive chef Stephen Rosenbluth.
More about Anchor Down, Bar, Grill, Seafood, Restaurant
 
Latest News
Top News
Saudi crown prince sets off on maiden foreign tour
Three Australians die from contaminated melon
Op-Ed: Mark Carney launches attack on cryptocurrencies
Adam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park
Trailed by legal woes, Netanyahu to meet 'true friend' Trump
Review: Phil Smith brings Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute to Mulcahy's Special
Neymar's golden foot to go under the knife
Putin promises 'victories' for Russia at star-studded rally
Automation of transport: Hail technology
Populists, far-right eye gains in Italian election