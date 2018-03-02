This marked their third consecutive win in the "Best Seafood Restaurant
" category, where they bested some stiff competition this year.
The restaurant is owned by executive chef Stephen Rosenbluth, who has almost two decades experience in the hospitality industry. Throughout his career, he has helmed the kitchen in several noteworthy restaurants in Manhattan for the Patina Restaurant Group and Legal Sea Foods in Garden City on Long Island.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
In April of 2017, Digital Journal was afforded the privilege to dine at this Long Island seafood eatery, and it earned a glowing review
. It certainly deserves all of the praise and accolades that are coming its way.
The restaurant is located on 1960 Bayberry Avenue in Merrick, New York. To learn more about Anchor Down Bar and Grill
, check out their official homepage
, and their Facebook page
.
Read More
: Digital Journal chatted with Anchor Down's executive chef Stephen Rosenbluth
.