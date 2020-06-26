Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWe're now spending a quarter of our time online

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Internet
As you're reading this article online, you may be interested to learn that adults are now spending around one quarter of their time reading or engaging with on-line content. This represents a significant increase year-on-year.
The data relates to the U.K., although it is applicable to most high-income countries. The metrics are compiled by the communications industry regulator Ofcom. The headline figure is that British subjects are now spending more than a quarter of their days online with services such as Zoom seeing large growth (fuelled by the COVID-19 lockdown). In fact, adults are now spending a record four hours each day online (on average). One driver for this is with the increase in video calls and other forms of digital communication.
The data has been looked at further by analysts at Uswitch. The researchers have analysed Google search data for 20 apps between 1st April and 31st May, 2020, in order to reveal the nations most-used online services contributing to this large growth.
This reveals that the UK’s most searched for apps during lockdown are, together with the year-on-year percentage increases:
1. Zoom (up 1040 percent)
2. Google Hangouts (up 186 percent)
3. Facetime (up 176 percent)
4. Skype (up 120 percent)
5. My5 (up 103 percent)
6. GeForce NOW (up 83 percent)
7. Hulu (up 49 percent)
8. All4 (up 46 percent)
9. Apple TV (up 44 percent)
10. Disney Plus (up 20 percent)
Data relating to Zoom, which tops the list, showed how the communications software grew from 659,000 UK adults to reach 13 million adults over the same period. One reason for this could be efficiency. By using just 0.54GB per hour, Zoom is also one of the least bandwidth-hungry apps. Out of all the video-calling apps, Google Hangouts uses the most bandwidth - 0.70GB per hour.
The Bandwidth Britain Report further revealed that 35 percent of broadband users in the UK complained about slower Internet speeds during lockdown.
More about Online, Surfing, Web browser, Laptop
 
Latest News
Top News
India and China deployed in 'large numbers' in border showdown: foreign ministry
Without freedom to touch, blind migrants disoriented in virus-hit S.Africa
Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores
Verizon joins brands boycotting Facebook ads over hate speech
Suspect killed, six injured in Glasgow incident
700-km Brazil 'megaflash' sets lightning record: UN
Cybersecurity and 75th anniversary of the UN charter Special
Kosovo's Thaci accuses international justice of rewriting history
Philippines probes possible ploy to 'mislead' Wirecard investigation
Op-Ed: Evidence emerges of Trump's interference in key COVID-19 research