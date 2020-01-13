The Guardian
asks the question - "Truly, has any vagina ever been as fruitful as Gwyneth Paltrow’s?" Well, actually, it has been very good to her, financially.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been building up a sideline of health and beauty products under the Goop brand. As well as online, Goop has some physical stores in the U.S. and in June 2019,
Goop opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Canada and almost immediately, Health Canada stepped in and removed two products from the shelves, according to Digital Journal's Tim Sandle.
According to Timothy Caulfield, an Edmonton-based health science expert, some of the products marketed by Goop have no scientific basis, they lack any data to show efficacy and have been criticized by some in the medical establishment as misleading.
But that little setback didn't seem to bother Paltrow, or for that matter, her vagina or her faithful followers. Goop's ludicrous claims and bulging bank account - estimated to exceed $250 million - is a true testament to desperate and vulnerable women around the globe who believe in Goop.
The story behind the creation of the candle
Described as “a funny, gorgeous, sexy and a beautifully unexpected scent”, the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle was created by Heretic Parfum, a company focused on products made of totally natural materials. It actually began as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth Paltrow, per Yahoo News.
“The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina” — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle),” the website description explains.
So based on a description of the ingredients in the candle, Paltrow's vagina smells like “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed."
Needless to say, whether out of curiosity or a love of strange candles with even stranger names, the product is sold out and there is a waiting list. So if you want to be transported into the realm of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," this candle is for you.
"{There’s nothing that quite gets you in the mood like burning a candle that smells like a random woman’s vagina," according to Junkee.com. However, if you are into the aesthetics of the jar containing the candle, it does have a very eye-pleasing, minimalist look.
All seriousness aside, Twitter has had a hugely fun time with this product - with one man tweeting,
"I suggest pairing it with the delightful new scented candle This Smells Like My Testicles #VaginaCandle."