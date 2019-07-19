Email
Twitter to explain more as to why tweets are unavailable

By Ken Hanly     2 hours ago in Internet
Twitter claims it will soon offer more context about tweets that are unavailable explaining why they are not available rather than just a notice that says "This Tweet is unavailable".
The context will make it clearer why tweets are unavailable
While Twitter did not say exactly what its notifications would look like there are a number of reasons why tweets are not available. In some cases the tweets contain keywords that you have muted. The tweet may have been deleted or the account's tweets could be protected.
The context Twitter speaks of could consist of an explanation as to the reason the tweet is unavailable. At present, Twitter does label some tweets as being removed since they violate its terms of service or is a reply from a user you have blocked. Twitter says the service should be available within a few weeks.
Another change to Twitter
Twitter is trying to make discussion threads easier to follow as explained in a recent TechCrunch article: "Twitter is testing a new way to make conversation threads easier to follow, with the launch of a new test that labels notable replies with special icons. If the original poster replies somewhere in the thread, their tweet will have a small microphone icon next to their profile picture. Other tweets may be labeled, as well — including those from users who were mentioned in the original tweet and replies from people you’re already following on Twitter.These will be labeled with the at symbol (@) and a small person icon with a checkmark by it, respectively."
The change could help in another way. Often there are scam accounts using the same name and profile as another account. This account could enter the conversation and send links to scams. If this account entered the conversation it would not have the small microphone icon of the original poster being imitated. Twitter has not said when this new feature will be added but it is already being tested with select users of Twitter.
As the appended video shows, although tweets may be unavailable the Library of Congress has a copy of every tweet posted. The intent is to make the tweets available to researchers but the regulations for the process are still in progress.
