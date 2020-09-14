Op-Ed: Trump boasts about winning the nonexistent 'Bay of Pigs' award

Well, yes it is an honor to get an award for something, but the award has to be real, right? There is no Bay of Pigs award, and it would be ludicrous to give out an award for the botched invasion attempt on the southwestern coast of Cuba in 1961 by Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro.
If anyone deserves an award, it is the brave men of Brigade 2506
who fought so fiercly that Castro thought the force of about 1400 Cuban exiles was actually an army of five to eight thousand men. Within the first day of fighting, Castro ordered 20,000 troops to advance on the Bay of Pigs.
Sunday. Trump tweeted: "Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!"
According to The Guardian, Trump may have forgotten his visits to a house in Little Havana, in Miami, Florida which houses a Bay of Pigs museum and library and where survivors of Brigade 2506 gather to talk and remember. Trump visited the house in 1999 and received a couple of gifts, including a brigade pin and, the Associated Press reported,
“a plaque of the shoulder patch worn during the invasion”.
MSN.com
is reporting that Trump visited the museum again in October 2016, receiving “a hand-painted Brigade 2506 shield” which his campaign insisted on Sunday was the award in question.
Needless to say, but the prez has a habit of claiming to have received awards and honors that either do not exist or which he has never been given. Famously, Remember the fake Time magazine cover Trump has displayed at his golf clubs?
Trump has also repeatedly claimed to have been named "Man of the Year" in Michigan, one of the nation's battleground states in the election, even though he is trailing Joe Biden by 7.6 percent, reports The Guardian.