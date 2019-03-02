Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet How far has Facebook drifted from its original concept, of bringing people together? How did morph into the epitome of techno-capitalism? These are some if the questions that Roger McNamee grapples with in his new book, titled 'Zucked'. In focusing on these three concepts This illuminating text has not been written by an outsider. For McNamee the misuse of Facebook by certain political actors was a wake-up call, and one triggered especially around the time of the election of Trump and the Brexit process. What concerned him equally was Zuckerberg (and Sheryl Sandberg's) response, or rather lack of response, to these issues. In time those running Facebook did acknowledge a problem, but this was seen ore as a public relations issue, something that had to be responded to maintain share price and to keep user levels up, rather than a deep rooted cultural problem with the social network itself. McNamee asserts that the right lessons have not been learnt, and his treatise runs that, on it current trajectory, Facebook stands as a threat to democracy. Notably this concerns Facebook's willingness to align with any group, of any political ideology, who are willing to pay the right sum of money to access user data for their purposes; plus the blurring of facts and fake reporting, which contribute to a serious undermining of the political order. Various examples of the harm Facebook can do are cited in the book, from the United Nations accusing Facebook if enabling religious persecution of the The solution, McNamme argues, is to hand control of data back to users and for transparency mechanisms to be put in place. To add to this, the U.S. needs a data privacy bill like the European GDPR to underpin and regulate how social media operates. 'Zucked' provides an assessment that is both amusing and terrifying, charting Facebook's transition from a fun way for friends to connect to a giant profit-maximizing beast that pervades and seeks to influence multiple aspects of our lives.