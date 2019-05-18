Queen Elizabeth II hiring Digital Communications Manager

Email
article imageQueen Elizabeth II hiring Digital Communications Manager

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Internet
London - Queen Elizabeth II is in the search of a "Digital Communication Manager" for Buckingham Palace in London. At 93 years old, the British monarch is enhancing her presence in the digital world.
In its job listings, the Royal Family listed an opening for "Digital Communications Officer" in the "Private Secretary's Office" department. They were accepting applications via LinkedIn, and ever since, they received over 200 applications, and the posting is no longer accepting any more applicants.
The qualifications for this Socia Media Manager job post include strong photography skills, as well as video production skills, "creative flair," as well as "compelling written and editorial skills."
Earlier this year, in March, as Digital Journal reported, Queen Elizabeth II, posted on Instagram for the first time at the Science Museum in London. That Instagram post may be seen by clicking here.
To learn more about The Royal Family, follow them on Instagram.
