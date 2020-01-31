By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet The new coronavirus has nothing to do with Corona beer. However, one you can get from a bar at a party. The other can get you barred from a party. Thankfully, most of us know this. There are a bunch of false stories making the rounds on social media, including that the virus originated in a seafood and meat market in Wuhan, parents abandoning their children in an airport, FEMA proposing martial law to contain the coronavirus, the U.S. patented a vaccine years ago for the coronavirus. According to One more meme for good measure #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronarvirus #coronavirusmemes pic.twitter.com/8u9fiqFvRj — YesPleaseBeesKnees (@trash91041435) January 31, 2020 But in looking at the data, Americans apparently find it easier to just search for "beer virus," while other countries, like Canada and Russia and China, and parts of South America search for "corona beer virus." Misinformation about the mystery virus has spread widely since its outbreak in China NICOLAS ASFOURI, AFP Global public interest took off around January 20, when China's National Health Commission confirmed that human-to-human transmission of 2019-nCoV had occurred. And that is about the same time that online searches for "coronavirus" began to spike. However, health topics are a common target of misinformation peddlers looking to mislead people with dubious information. What is social media doing to curb misinformation? And needless to say, misinformation is very hard to control because of the fears, confusion and outright panic it creates. This is where social media platforms are stepping up to curb false information and at the same time, offer “authoritative health sources” - much like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is doing. A website for the Hal Turner Show cited false numbers of how many people have been affected, Lead Stories reports. Lead Stories Facebook is going so far as to place "warning labels" on falsehoods, including sending notifications to users who share debunked content. However, some of this fake information is being shared in private Facebook groups, according to the Google is prioritizing authoritative sources - such as health experts, public health institutions or media outlets at the top of search results and in "watch next" panels on YouTube. Yet, even less well-known platforms are being hit by bogus coronavirus information. Even TikTok is not immune. However, some of this fake information is being shared in private Facebook groups, according to the Washington Post. Google is prioritizing authoritative sources - such as health experts, public health institutions or media outlets at the top of search results and in "watch next" panels on YouTube. Yet, even less well-known platforms are being hit by bogus coronavirus information. Even TikTok is not immune. According to Media Matters, despite updating its policy on the spread of fake news, misinformation, and falsehoods, they still found multiple videos on TikTok spreading baseless claims and debunked conspiracy theories about an ongoing public health crisis.And BuzzFeed News is keeping a ever-growing running list of disinformation being spread about the coronavirus. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. 