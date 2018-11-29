By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet President Donald Trump is an Internet troll - and he loves keeping the country in turmoil with endless tweets used primarily to stir up his base with mindless false statements taken from dubious third-party Twitter accounts. The tweet, from a group calling themselves the Trump Train tweeted: “Illegals can get up to $3,874 a month under Federal Assistance program. Our social security checks are on average $1200 a month. RT (retweet) if you agree: If you weren’t born in the United States, you should receive $0 assistance.” Illegals can get up to $3,874 a month under Federal Assistance program. Our social security checks are on average $1200 a month.



RT if you agree: If you weren't born in the United States, you should receive $0 assistance. — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 28, 2018 The facts, if Trump had taken the time to check them, are totally different and add credence to the need to not believe everything you read - especially when it seems to be questionable. As far as this particular tweet goes - It is FAKE NEWS. The tweet refers to the wrong country, wrong numbers, and wrong description of the legal status of the recipients. Added to this is that illegal immigrants in the U.S. are not eligible for most government benefits, while those who are here legally represent a very small ortion of those who use public benefits, according to the The real facts regarding illegals getting up to $3,874 a month The $3,847 was given to a legally admitted family of refugees in Canada. It was primarily a one-time resettlement payment under Canada's refugee program. A document cited in a Facebook post, showing aid for food, transportation and other basics needs, applied to a family of five, according to the fact-checking site, Snopes last year. The Trump administration wants to redefine the rules for immigrants to further restrict who can get into this country and retweets like this latest that refers to immigrants is one way Trump can keep his base stirred up because very few of his 56 million followers are going to take time to fact-check anything the man tweets or says. And keep in mind that a retweet is not necessarily an endorsement of the opinion it contains, but Trump does not populate his Twitter feed with views that are contrary to his own. You could call him a one-man state-owned media source. "I love Twitter.... it's like owning your own newspaper--- without the losses," Trump tweeted in 2012. I love Twitter.... it's like owning your own newspaper--- without the losses. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2012 "Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show," Trump's latest tweet is spreading a false claim from supporters that people who are in the United States illegally receive more in federal assistance than the average American gets in Social Security benefits. Everything about the tweet is a lie.The tweet, from a group calling themselves the Trump Train tweeted: “Illegals can get up to $3,874 a month under Federal Assistance program. Our social security checks are on average $1200 a month. RT (retweet) if you agree: If you weren’t born in the United States, you should receive $0 assistance.”The facts, if Trump had taken the time to check them, are totally different and add credence to the need to not believe everything you read - especially when it seems to be questionable. As far as this particular tweet goes - It is FAKE NEWS.The tweet refers to the wrong country, wrong numbers, and wrong description of the legal status of the recipients. Added to this is that illegal immigrants in the U.S. are not eligible for most government benefits, while those who are here legally represent a very small ortion of those who use public benefits, according to the Associated Press. The $3,847 was given to a legally admitted family of refugees in Canada. It was primarily a one-time resettlement payment under Canada's refugee program.A document cited in a Facebook post, showing aid for food, transportation and other basics needs, applied to a family of five, according to the fact-checking site, Snopes last year. Snopes has also debunked this latest tweet about the same issue that popped up in the false Facebook account.The Trump administration wants to redefine the rules for immigrants to further restrict who can get into this country and retweets like this latest that refers to immigrants is one way Trump can keep his base stirred up because very few of his 56 million followers are going to take time to fact-check anything the man tweets or says.And keep in mind that a retweet is not necessarily an endorsement of the opinion it contains, but Trump does not populate his Twitter feed with views that are contrary to his own. You could call him a one-man state-owned media source. "I love Twitter.... it's like owning your own newspaper--- without the losses," Trump tweeted in 2012."Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show," Trump told Fox Business Network in 2017. "I doubt I would be here if weren't for social media, to be honest with you." He added: "When somebody, says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing and I take care of it. The other way, I would never be able to get the word out." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Fact check, snopes, Trump, retweets, Canada Fact check snopes Trump retweets Canada Internet Twitter