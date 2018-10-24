By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Internet When you delete your search history on Google you don't delete the searches from Google's servers. Moreover, when you sign into your Google account your deleted searches are still there. Google has now introduced a change. These privacy changes come after Google's embarrassment with its Google-plus service. Google has unveiled a range of new privacy and search related features, as the company Google is staging these changes, beginning with desktop computers and then moving to iOS and Android device browsers. At present the privacy controls do not cover Google Maps, although Google have signaled that privacy controls for map searches will come into play in 2019. The change introduced by Google can now target the full search history storage and the history can be completely deleted (or at least that part that can be seen by users). This overcomes a problem facing users of Google Chrome - any user can relatively easily delete their local browser history. However, the search information is still held on Google’s servers. This is apparent if a person spends time digging deep into the Google Account page; here it is still possible to uncover the search activity stream. This means that the privacy of a user of Google's services has remained compromised, at least until now.These privacy changes come after Google's embarrassment with its Google-plus service. As Digital Journal reported , Google has announced it is to close down the bulk of the Google+ social network. This followed an expose that showed how 500,000 users had their data exposed. Google said, as the BBC reported , that a programming flaw in its software led to information becoming accessible by third parties. According to The Verge , users can now examine and delete their recent search history within Google search. This is because Google’s privacy controls will not be hidden in the settings area from now on. To assist users who are seeking greater privacy, Google has provided faster access to controls for disabling advert personalization and preventing Google sites from saving search activity.Google has unveiled a range of new privacy and search related features, as the company states on its blog page : "Browse or delete your Search activity, and discover how your data makes Search and other Google services work better for you."Google is staging these changes, beginning with desktop computers and then moving to iOS and Android device browsers. At present the privacy controls do not cover Google Maps, although Google have signaled that privacy controls for map searches will come into play in 2019. More about Google, Internet, Internet search, Browser Google Internet Internet search Browser