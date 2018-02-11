Special By By Markos Papadatos 13 hours ago in Music Wantagh - Pete Frank from the Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of the music business. Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, front-man Frank said, "You don't have to buy records. Best Buy will no longer be selling CDs starting on July 1. It's crazy! Electronics is controlling the music industry. The only way to get music heard is through electronics and streaming." Frank continued, "Vinyl has a nostalgia to it, and hypothetically, it sounds better." Regarding his use of technology in his music routine, Frank said, "Honestly, from making the music side, I only have a tuning pedal, otherwise, I am just playing acoustic. From a music industry standpoint, it's how you let everybody know what you are doing, when you are doing it and how you are doing it. Nobody knows you are playing without the technology side of it to promote your shows and events. I use technology from a marketing and publicity side. I don't know how anybody would be able to promote themselves without technology." Frank added, "These days, you can create a YouTube channel, and the next thing you know the whole world knows who you are. If you go viral, you can get one million hits overnight. That never used to happen." To learn more about Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) pays homage to the music of the Zac Brown Band. On February 10, the band performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. "This is our favorite spot. It is so much fun here," he said.Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, front-man Frank said, "You don't have to buy records. Best Buy will no longer be selling CDs starting on July 1. It's crazy! Electronics is controlling the music industry. The only way to get music heard is through electronics and streaming."Frank continued, "Vinyl has a nostalgia to it, and hypothetically, it sounds better."Regarding his use of technology in his music routine, Frank said, "Honestly, from making the music side, I only have a tuning pedal, otherwise, I am just playing acoustic. From a music industry standpoint, it's how you let everybody know what you are doing, when you are doing it and how you are doing it. Nobody knows you are playing without the technology side of it to promote your shows and events. I use technology from a marketing and publicity side. I don't know how anybody would be able to promote themselves without technology."Frank added, "These days, you can create a YouTube channel, and the next thing you know the whole world knows who you are. If you go viral, you can get one million hits overnight. That never used to happen."To learn more about Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB), check out their official website More about Zac Brown Tribute Band, digital transformation, Music Zac Brown Tribute Ba... digital transformati... Music