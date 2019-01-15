By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music New York - Yusuf/Cat Stevens has a professional milestone to be proud. He will be inducted into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019. His singles "I Love My Dog" and "Matthew & Son" established him as a pop sensation, however, he penned hits for other artists such as The Tremeloes ("Here Comes My Baby") and P.P. Arnold ("The First Cut is the Deepest"). Speaking of "The First Cut is the Deepest," it would be subsequently recorded by such artists as Rod Stewart and Sheryl Crow. He was born Steven Demetre Georgiou. In 1977, Steven embraced the Islamic faith, and one year later, he changed his name to Yusuf Islam. He went on to spend 30 years dedicating his life to charity, education, raising his family, as well as exploring his faith. The esteemed musician is known for writing "Peace Train," which is a seminal anthem of optimism and unity. This song is as relevant today as when he first released it in 1971. In 2006, the iconic singer-songwriter returned to the music business. He went on to record four additional albums, including The Laughing Apple, which earned him a 2018 Grammy nomination for "Best Folk Music Album." In 2014, Yusuf/Cat Stevens was inducted into the coveted To learn more about Yusuf/Cat Stevens and his music, check out his Read More: This journalist reviewed Yusuf/Cat Stevens' concert at the The forthcoming Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in New York on June 13, 2019.His singles "I Love My Dog" and "Matthew & Son" established him as a pop sensation, however, he penned hits for other artists such as The Tremeloes ("Here Comes My Baby") and P.P. Arnold ("The First Cut is the Deepest"). Speaking of "The First Cut is the Deepest," it would be subsequently recorded by such artists as Rod Stewart and Sheryl Crow.He was born Steven Demetre Georgiou. In 1977, Steven embraced the Islamic faith, and one year later, he changed his name to Yusuf Islam. He went on to spend 30 years dedicating his life to charity, education, raising his family, as well as exploring his faith.The esteemed musician is known for writing "Peace Train," which is a seminal anthem of optimism and unity. This song is as relevant today as when he first released it in 1971.In 2006, the iconic singer-songwriter returned to the music business. He went on to record four additional albums, including The Laughing Apple, which earned him a 2018 Grammy nomination for "Best Folk Music Album."In 2014, Yusuf/Cat Stevens was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , in its "Performers" category. He has also received many international humanitarian awards for his philanthropic efforts.To learn more about Yusuf/Cat Stevens and his music, check out his official website : This journalist reviewed Yusuf/Cat Stevens' concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 19, 2016. This was his first show in New York in over 40 years. More about Yusuf, Cat stevens, songwriters hall of fame, Rock and roll hall of fame Yusuf Cat stevens songwriters hall of ... Rock and roll hall o...