Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageYotto talks Electric Zoo, electronic music, fans and Miley Cyrus Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
On August 31, Finnish DJ and producer Yotto sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in Randall's Island Park in New York.
With "Electric Zoo: Evolved," the festival celebrates its 11th year in New York City. It is the longest-running and largest electronic music festival in the Big Apple.
On playing at Electric Zoo, he said, "It feels good. It was a fun time. I played the Hilltop Arena once before, about two years ago. I love the festival."
For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Don't take it too seriously. Make music that you enjoy. Stay true to whatever sound you enjoy."
On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "It is what it is. I wasn't really releasing much music in the analog days."
"Streaming has changed some parts of the music business. With streaming, your records are available on all platforms, and it's also such a great way for people to find you wherever they are. They don't have to go to record stores anymore, so I enjoy the streaming services a lot," he added.
Yotto's music is inspired by "nature, having fun and friends." He listed Miley Cyrus as his dream female collaboration choice in the business.
For his dedicated fans and followers, Yotto said, "I love you. Thank you for supporting me."
Yotto's latest track "Nova" is available on Apple Music and Spotify.
To learn more about Finnish DJ and producer Yotto, check out his official Facebook page and his website.
More about Yotto, DJ, Producer, Miley cyrus, Streaming
 
Latest News
Top News
Iran unveils new reconnaissance and attack drone
Saudis furious over UAE airstrikes on its positions in Yemen
Poland criticises Russia's 'imperialist tendencies' on WWII anniversary
Looking behind the tweet: Dorsey hack explained Special
15 years on, relatives of Beslan massacre victims demand answers
Italy's Conte to unveil cabinet list by Wednesday
On Israel's borders, drone rivalries play out
Israel fires back after anti-tank missiles from Lebanon
Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII outbreak
Q&A: AV manufacturers are looking at tactile sensing technologies Special