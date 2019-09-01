Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music On August 31, Finnish DJ and producer Yotto sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in Randall's Island Park in New York. On playing at Electric Zoo, he said, "It feels good. It was a fun time. I played the Hilltop Arena once before, about two years ago. I love the festival." For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Don't take it too seriously. Make music that you enjoy. Stay true to whatever sound you enjoy." On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "It is what it is. I wasn't really releasing much music in the analog days." "Streaming has changed some parts of the music business. With streaming, your records are available on all platforms, and it's also such a great way for people to find you wherever they are. They don't have to go to record stores anymore, so I enjoy the streaming services a lot," he added. Yotto's music is inspired by "nature, having fun and friends." He listed Miley Cyrus as his dream female collaboration choice in the business. For his dedicated fans and followers, Yotto said, "I love you. Thank you for supporting me." Yotto's latest track "Nova" is available on To learn more about Finnish DJ and producer Yotto, check out his official With "Electric Zoo: Evolved," the festival celebrates its 11th year in New York City. It is the longest-running and largest electronic music festival in the Big Apple.On playing at Electric Zoo, he said, "It feels good. It was a fun time. I played the Hilltop Arena once before, about two years ago. I love the festival."For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Don't take it too seriously. Make music that you enjoy. Stay true to whatever sound you enjoy."On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "It is what it is. I wasn't really releasing much music in the analog days.""Streaming has changed some parts of the music business. With streaming, your records are available on all platforms, and it's also such a great way for people to find you wherever they are. They don't have to go to record stores anymore, so I enjoy the streaming services a lot," he added.Yotto's music is inspired by "nature, having fun and friends." He listed Miley Cyrus as his dream female collaboration choice in the business.For his dedicated fans and followers, Yotto said, "I love you. Thank you for supporting me."Yotto's latest track "Nova" is available on Apple Music and Spotify To learn more about Finnish DJ and producer Yotto, check out his official Facebook page and his website More about Yotto, DJ, Producer, Miley cyrus, Streaming Yotto DJ Producer Miley cyrus Streaming