Japanese rocker Yoshiki has a major reason to be proud. Forbes Asia has named him as of its "30 Heroes of Philanthropy" for the year 2019.

In its 13th annual "Heroes of Philanthropy" list, Forbes includes such distinguished individuals as billionaires, entrepreneurs, and celebrities that are committed to solving the most challenging issues of the Asia-Pacific.

Forbes Asia spotlighted the ongoing commitment to world change that is done via the Yoshiki Foundation America. It raised over $1.5 million dollars in its mission for disaster relief, environmental recovery, cancer research, and education not only in Japan and the United States but other places internationally as well.

This year alone, Yoshiki donated $100,000 to Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance in order to combat Amazon forest fires. In addition, Yoshiki donated 10 million yen to help the victims and survivors of the Kyoto Animation Fire, and $90,000 to the disaster relief for forest fires in South Korea, along with many other charitable donations to other important causes that are dear to him.

Two years ago, the Japanese rocker had donated $100,000 to disaster relief for the Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas via the Recording Academy's MusiCares Foundation; moreover, in 2016, he donated 10 million yen to provide aid for the victims of the Kumamoto earthquakes.

In the past, his band X Japan had donated 28 million yen to help rebuild following the earthquake of Ishinomaki. He has contributed to many other causes since he created his foundation back in 2010.

At the moment, he actively supports the Japanese Red Cross, the Make A Wish Foundation, the Grammy Foundation, and the Pablove Foundation which helps children with pediatric cancer.