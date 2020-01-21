Email
article imageWhitney Houston is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Music legend Whitney Houston is posthumously headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The official ceremony will be held on May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Houston will be recognized alongside such diverse musical acts as Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, and The Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode.
She is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time (with over 200 million units sold), and she served as a major musical influence for the generations that followed. She is known for her powerful vocals and pipes.
Her self-titled breakthrough studio album was the first album by a female recording artist to be certified multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, it yielded three No. 1 hit singles ("Saving All My Love For You," "How Will I Know," and "Greatest Love Of All") moreover, it was the best-selling album by a woman and new artist in the '80s, and it went on to spend 14 weeks at No. 1, which was a record at the time for a new female artist.
This marked her first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is celebrated as the "greatest singer of her generation," and her achievements in the music business were unparalleled.
She is the winner of six Grammy Awards, and in 2013 her sophomore studio album Whitney was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Most recently, her power-ballad "I Will Always Love You" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Other well-known songs from Houston's elaborate musical catalog include "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," "All the Man That I Need," "I Have Nothing," as well as "It's Not Right but It's Okay," among many others.
More about Whitney houston, Rock and roll hall of fame, i will always love you, Ohio, Cleveland
 
